Apple price hike: Check updated prices of MacBook Neo, Mac mini M4, iPads and HomePod

Apple has raised prices for its MacBooks, iPads, and other products in India due to increasing memory chip costs. 

Aman Gupta
Published26 Jun 2026, 07:58 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Apple laptop, the MacBook Neom
FILE PHOTO: Apple laptop, the MacBook Neom(REUTERS)

The inevitable consequences of memory chip prices increasing have now knocked at the door of Apple fans as the Cupertino based tech giant has raised the prices of its MacBook, iPads and other products in India.

The price hike by Apple comes just days after Cook had hinted at the company making the move in a recent interview.

Apple price hike:

The biggest price hike has been effected to the MacBook Pro M5 Max, which now costs 4,99,900, marking a 1,00,000 increment from its earlier price of 3,99,900. Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K has seen the highest percentage increase, with its price jumping by nearly 74%.

Apple's most affordable laptop in India, the MacBook Neo has also seen a price hike. The laptop which was launched to cater to students and first-time Mac buyers has gone up from 69,900 to 79,900 making it less accessible for budget-conscious buyers.

The Mac mini M4, which had became a favourite among developers, creators and AI enthusiasts thanks to its powerful Apple Silicon chip and relatively affordable starting price, has now gone up from its launch price of 59,900 to 94,900, marking over 58% increase.

ProductOld PriceNew PricePrice HikeIncrease (%)
MacBook Neo 69,900 79,900 10,00014.31%
MacBook Air M5 1,20,900 1,49,900 29,00023.99%
MacBook Pro M5 1,69,900 2,39,900 70,00041.20%
MacBook Pro M5 Max 3,99,900 4,99,900 1,00,00025.01%
Mac Mini M4 59,900 94,900 35,00058.43%
iPad 11th Gen 39,900 49,900 10,00025.06%
iPad Mini 49,900 69,900 20,00040.08%
iPad Air 64,900 89,900 25,00038.52%
iPad Pro 99,900 1,39,900 40,00040.04%
Apple TV 4K 14,900 25,900 11,00073.83%
HomePod 32,900 44,900 12,00036.47%
HomePod Mini 10,900 15,900 5,00045.87%

Apple's tablet lineup has not been spared either. The entry-level iPad 11th Gen now starts at 49,900, marking a 10,000 price hike. Meanwhile, the iPad Air has seen a 25,000 price hike, iPad Pro a 40,000 hike and iPad Mini a 20,000 hike, which now begin at 89,900, 1,39,900 and 69,900.

The company's smart home products have also become more expensive. The Apple TV 4K now costs 25,900, up by 14,900 from its previous price, while the HomePod and HomePod mini are now priced at 44,900 and 15,900, respectively.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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