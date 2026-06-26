Apple price hike: Check updated prices of MacBook Neo, Mac mini M4, iPads and HomePod

The inevitable consequences of memory chip prices increasing have now knocked at the door of Apple fans as the Cupertino based tech giant has raised the prices of its MacBook, iPads and other products in India.

The price hike by Apple comes just days after Cook had hinted at the company making the move in a recent interview.

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Apple price hike: The biggest price hike has been effected to the MacBook Pro M5 Max, which now costs ₹4,99,900, marking a ₹1,00,000 increment from its earlier price of ₹3,99,900. Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K has seen the highest percentage increase, with its price jumping by nearly 74%.

Apple's most affordable laptop in India, the MacBook Neo has also seen a price hike. The laptop which was launched to cater to students and first-time Mac buyers has gone up from ₹69,900 to ₹79,900 making it less accessible for budget-conscious buyers.

The Mac mini M4, which had became a favourite among developers, creators and AI enthusiasts thanks to its powerful Apple Silicon chip and relatively affordable starting price, has now gone up from its launch price of ₹59,900 to ₹94,900, marking over 58% increase.

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Product Old Price New Price Price Hike Increase (%) MacBook Neo ₹ 69,900 ₹ 79,900 ₹ 10,000 14.31% MacBook Air M5 ₹ 1,20,900 ₹ 1,49,900 ₹ 29,000 23.99% MacBook Pro M5 ₹ 1,69,900 ₹ 2,39,900 ₹ 70,000 41.20% MacBook Pro M5 Max ₹ 3,99,900 ₹ 4,99,900 ₹ 1,00,000 25.01% Mac Mini M4 ₹ 59,900 ₹ 94,900 ₹ 35,000 58.43% iPad 11th Gen ₹ 39,900 ₹ 49,900 ₹ 10,000 25.06% iPad Mini ₹ 49,900 ₹ 69,900 ₹ 20,000 40.08% iPad Air ₹ 64,900 ₹ 89,900 ₹ 25,000 38.52% iPad Pro ₹ 99,900 ₹ 1,39,900 ₹ 40,000 40.04% Apple TV 4K ₹ 14,900 ₹ 25,900 ₹ 11,000 73.83% HomePod ₹ 32,900 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 12,000 36.47% HomePod Mini ₹ 10,900 ₹ 15,900 ₹ 5,000 45.87%

Apple's tablet lineup has not been spared either. The entry-level iPad 11th Gen now starts at ₹49,900, marking a ₹10,000 price hike. Meanwhile, the iPad Air has seen a ₹25,000 price hike, iPad Pro a ₹40,000 hike and iPad Mini a ₹20,000 hike, which now begin at ₹89,900, ₹1,39,900 and ₹69,900.

The company's smart home products have also become more expensive. The Apple TV 4K now costs ₹25,900, up by ₹14,900 from its previous price, while the HomePod and HomePod mini are now priced at ₹44,900 and ₹15,900, respectively.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in