Apple promotes, profits from scam apps, developer claims

Eleftheriou first submitted FlickType to the App Store in 2018. Apple lurched from interest in acquiring FlickType to suddenly removing it from the App Store, according to the complaint. In 2019, Eleftheriou says he was able to release a version of the app that enabled other developers to incorporate its gesture typing into their own programs.Apple sold applications that used the FlickType keyboard such as “Chirp for Twitter," “Nano for Reddit," “WatchChat for WhatsApp" and “Lens for Instagram," but refused to sell Eleftheriou’s FlickType as an independent app for the Apple Watch, according to the complaint.In January 2020, after competitor applications had been sold for a year, Apple finally permitted the sale of FlickType and a related program, Eleftheriou claims. It quickly became the App Store’s top paid program. Within a month, however, rivals were offering barely usable applications, reducing Eleftheriou’s revenue from $100,000 to $20,000 per month, according to the complaint.