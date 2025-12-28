Apple prototype AirPods in Pink and Yellow surface online: What to expect

Apple has long been known for its clean, minimalist design language, but newly surfaced images suggest the company once explored a far more colourful direction for its wireless earbuds. Leaker Kosutami recently shared photos of early AirPods prototypes in bright pink and yellow, offering a glimpse into an alternate design path that never made it to store shelves.

A glimpse into Apple’s unreleased experiments According to 9To5Mac, these vibrant prototypes date back to Apple’s early development of the first-generation AirPods. While the final product launched exclusively in white, internal testing reportedly included several eye-catching colour options. The newly surfaced images reinforce earlier claims that Apple experimented with finishes inspired by the iPhone 5c’s playful aesthetic.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the pink and yellow variants, in particular, could echo the bold tones Apple once used to attract younger buyers and those seeking more expressive devices. Although they were never officially released, the designs appear fully realised rather than rough concepts.

Not the first time colour was considered This is not the first indication that Apple considered expanding the AirPods colour palette. In 2023, Kosutami also revealed that Apple had tested AirPods in shades designed to match the iPhone 7 lineup, including Pink, Product Red, Purple, Black and Blonde. Ultimately, only the traditional white version reached consumers, while the colourful alternatives remained behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the purple option was reportedly cancelled before launch, mirroring Apple’s broader pattern of testing bold colours internally before opting for safer commercial choices.

A contrast to today’s restrained approach Nearly a decade on from the debut of the first-generation AirPods in 2016, Apple continues to offer its standard AirPods and AirPods Pro exclusively in white. Only the premium AirPods Max have broken that trend, arriving in a range of colours.

The newly surfaced prototypes highlight how different the AirPods lineup might have looked had Apple embraced a more playful identity early on. They also join a growing list of unreleased Apple products that have captured public interest, including the cancelled AirPower charging mat and prototype hardware linked to future Apple Vision devices.

Advertisement