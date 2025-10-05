Apple quietly slipped a game-changing Mac feature into iOS 26: here's how to use it

Apple's iOS 26 update rolled out soon after the company's iPhone 17 launch event and since then, the reaction to the new UI has been mixed, with users facing multiple issues like the disabling of Apple Intelligence features or contrast issues with the new Liquid Glass design. However, the new OS also brings with it multiple new features, one of which is the Preview app.

​What is the Preview app? ​Preview is a feature that has been a mainstay on macOS for years, allowing users to view files, sign documents, edit images, and even convert formats. The feature, however, had been absent on iPhones until iOS 26.

​With iOS 26, Apple released a dedicated Preview app which allows users to carry out some of the same tasks as the MacBook version of the feature.

Preview app in iOS 26

​"The Preview app is now available on iPhone so you can easily view, edit, and share PDF documents and images. Scan documents from within Preview, use Autofill in Preview to quickly fill out forms, and export PDFs and images as different file types or sizes,” Apple's official description for the app reads.

​In order to experience the new features, Apple users just need to search for the app or simply open it from the home screen.

​After opening the app, users will have the option to scan documents, open a miniature version of the Files app, edit images, and even annotate PDFs.

​Users will have the option to draw and write on a picture, crop it, remove the background, rotate, resize, and even flip it.

​As for PDF edits, users get the option of adding texts, signatures, cropping the document, searching through it, and sharing it with their friends.

​iOS 26 eligible devices: ​iPhone 17

​iPhone 17 Pro

​iPhone 17 Pro Max

​iPhone Air

​iPhone 16e

​iPhone 16

​iPhone 16 Plus

​iPhone 16 Pro

​iPhone 16 Pro Max

​iPhone 15

​iPhone 15 Plus

​iPhone 15 Pro

​iPhone 15 Pro Max

​iPhone 14

​iPhone 14 Plus

​iPhone 14 Pro

​iPhone 14 Pro Max

​iPhone 13

​iPhone 13 mini

​iPhone 13 Pro

​iPhone 13 Pro Max

​iPhone 12

​iPhone 12 mini

​iPhone 12 Pro

​iPhone 12 Pro Max

​iPhone 11

​iPhone 11 Pro

​iPhone 11 Pro Max