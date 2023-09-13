Apple quietly uses AI in new gadgets to enhance basic functions | Read here1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Apple uses emerging AI technology to improve functions in its new gadgets like watches and iPhones, including better image quality and improved voice assistant accuracy.
Apple is using emerging artificial intelligence technology to improve basic functions in its new gadgets including watches and iPhones. It showcased a new line of iPhones and a new watch that includes improved semiconductor designs, according to a report published by Reuters.