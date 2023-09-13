Apple is using emerging artificial intelligence technology to improve basic functions in its new gadgets including watches and iPhones. It showcased a new line of iPhones and a new watch that includes improved semiconductor designs, according to a report published by Reuters.

The features largely improve basic functions like taking a call or snapping better images. AI didn't come up at its June developer conference either but has for months been quietly reshaping Apple's core software products behind the scenes.

On the other hand, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google set ambitious goals for the level of transformation with their AI efforts. Industry leaders have warned about the potential harms of the unchecked development of new tools such as generative AI.

Apple built the Series 9 Watch with a new chip that includes improved data crunching capabilities, notably adding a four-core "Neural Engine" that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as quickly by accelerating AI functions, Reuters reported.

In addition, the AI components of the watch chip make Siri, Apple's voice assistant, 25% more accurate.

But including the machine learning chip components also enabled Apple to launch a new way to interact with the device: people can "double tap" by finger-pinching with their watch hand to do things like answer or end phone calls, pause music, or launch other information like the weather, as per Reuters reports.

Besides, the iPhone maker also presented improved image capture for its lineup of phones and the company has long offered a ‘portrait mode’ that can blur the backgrounds using computing power to simulate a large camera lens.

Tech giant Apple is far from the only smartphone maker to add artificial intelligence to its hardware. Google's Pixel phones, for example, allow its users to erase unwanted people or objects from images.

(With Reuters inputs)