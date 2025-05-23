Apple races to launch smart glasses by 2026, drops camera-equipped watch plans: Report

Apple Inc. is reportedly accelerating development of its AI-powered smart glasses, targeting a launch by the end of 2026, as the tech giant intensifies efforts to stay competitive in the rapidly expanding market for artificial intelligence-enhanced consumer gadgets. The move could mark a strategic pivot following the cancellation of a separate project involving a camera-equipped Apple Watch.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could plan to begin large-scale prototype production of the glasses with overseas manufacturing partners later this year. The glasses, internally referred to as project N401, represent Apple’s bid to challenge the growing popularity of Meta Platforms Inc.’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have gained traction with consumers for their AI features and sleek design.

The upcoming device is expected to include integrated cameras, microphones, and speakers, enabling it to perceive its surroundings and interact with users via Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. Capabilities may include handling phone calls, streaming music, providing real-time language translation, and offering turn-by-turn navigation, functionalities that mirror those of current Meta offerings.

Also Read | Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses launched in India with 12MP camera and Meta AI

While this represents a significant step in Apple’s wearable ambitions, the company's broader goal remains to deliver true augmented reality (AR) glasses. Such spectacles, which would overlay digital content on real-world views through embedded displays, are still several years away from becoming commercially viable.

Apple’s commitment to smart glasses development comes as it faces increased competition in the AI hardware space. Just this week, OpenAI announced a partnership with former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive to develop a new line of AI-centric devices, signalling further encroachment into Apple’s domain. OpenAI’s acquisition of Ive’s secretive firm, LoveFrom’s subsidiary io, underscores the high-stakes nature of this emerging market.

In a related development, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is designing a bespoke chip specifically for its smart glasses, with plans for mass production to commence next year. One source suggested the device will resemble Meta’s Ray-Bans but boast superior build quality.