Subscribe

Apple races to launch smart glasses by 2026, drops camera-equipped watch plans: Report

Apple is reportedly accelerating its AI smart glasses development, targeting a 2026 release amid rising competition. The glasses, could feature cameras and Siri integration, aiming to rival Meta's offerings. 

Livemint
Updated23 May 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Apple Inc. is reportedly accelerating development of its AI-powered smart glasses, targeting a launch by the end of 2026, as the tech giant intensifies efforts to stay competitive in the rapidly expanding market for artificial intelligence-enhanced consumer gadgets.
Apple Inc. is reportedly accelerating development of its AI-powered smart glasses, targeting a launch by the end of 2026, as the tech giant intensifies efforts to stay competitive in the rapidly expanding market for artificial intelligence-enhanced consumer gadgets. (AP)

Apple Inc. is reportedly accelerating development of its AI-powered smart glasses, targeting a launch by the end of 2026, as the tech giant intensifies efforts to stay competitive in the rapidly expanding market for artificial intelligence-enhanced consumer gadgets. The move could mark a strategic pivot following the cancellation of a separate project involving a camera-equipped Apple Watch.

Advertisement

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could plan to begin large-scale prototype production of the glasses with overseas manufacturing partners later this year. The glasses, internally referred to as project N401, represent Apple’s bid to challenge the growing popularity of Meta Platforms Inc.’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have gained traction with consumers for their AI features and sleek design.

You may be interested in

75% OFF

Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, Ultra-Long 16-Day Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance, for iOS and Android, Accurate Readings, Train Smarter with Zepp Coach™ (Mint Green)

    ₹4999

    ₹19999

    Get This

    75% OFF

    Redmi Watch 2 Lite - 3.94 cm Large HD Edge Display, Multi-System Standalone GPS, Continuous SpO2, Stress & Sleep Monitoring, 24x7 HR, 5ATM, 120+ Watch Faces, 100+ Sports Modes, Women s Health, Ivory

      ₹2031

      ₹7999

      Get This

      40% OFF

      Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

        ₹39990

        ₹19995

        Get This

        46% OFF

        Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

          ₹5104

          ₹9499

          Get This

          47% OFF

          TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

            ₹18990

            ₹35990

            Get This

            70% OFF

            KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

              ₹4299

              ₹14500

              Get This

              47% OFF

              Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

                ₹7999

                ₹14999

                Get This

                42% OFF

                Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

                  ₹43990

                  ₹75850

                  Get This

                  61% OFF

                  wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                    ₹3005

                    ₹7800

                    Get This

                    68% OFF

                    Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                      ₹7790

                      ₹24000

                      Get This

                      The upcoming device is expected to include integrated cameras, microphones, and speakers, enabling it to perceive its surroundings and interact with users via Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. Capabilities may include handling phone calls, streaming music, providing real-time language translation, and offering turn-by-turn navigation, functionalities that mirror those of current Meta offerings.

                      Also Read | Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses launched in India with 12MP camera and Meta AI

                      While this represents a significant step in Apple’s wearable ambitions, the company's broader goal remains to deliver true augmented reality (AR) glasses. Such spectacles, which would overlay digital content on real-world views through embedded displays, are still several years away from becoming commercially viable.

                      Advertisement

                      Apple’s commitment to smart glasses development comes as it faces increased competition in the AI hardware space. Just this week, OpenAI announced a partnership with former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive to develop a new line of AI-centric devices, signalling further encroachment into Apple’s domain. OpenAI’s acquisition of Ive’s secretive firm, LoveFrom’s subsidiary io, underscores the high-stakes nature of this emerging market.

                      In a related development, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is designing a bespoke chip specifically for its smart glasses, with plans for mass production to commence next year. One source suggested the device will resemble Meta’s Ray-Bans but boast superior build quality.

                      (With inputs from Bloomberg)

                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple races to launch smart glasses by 2026, drops camera-equipped watch plans: Report
                      Read Next Story