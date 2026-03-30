Apple readies massive Siri overhaul for iOS 27: 5 major AI upgrades to expect at WWDC 2026

Apple’s promise of a brand-new, more powerful Siri has been in limbo for a couple of years now. But recent reports suggest the company may finally be ready to deliver not just the features it previewed for iOS 18, but a broader set of upgrades that could turn the voice assistant into a full-fledged AI-powered tool. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming to Siri with iOS 27

What to expect from revamped Siri? Gemini power comes to the table: Apple and Google had announced their deal earlier this year for Gemini to power Siri and other Apple Intelligence features. We are expected to see the first glimpses of that partnership in action when Apple finally reveals the new Siri at WWDC 2026.

Reports suggest that the custom model that Google has developed for Apple is comparable to Gemini 3. A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously noted that Apple may also be discussing running Siri on Google's Tensor Processing Unit servers.

A brand new Siri app: Another report by Gurman notes that Apple is working on a standalone app for Siri which could be very similar to other chatbots in the market. Users will likely have the toggle to turn voice mode on or off along with the ability to upload files like photos and documents. The app will also show a list of past conversations, and users could get the option to search for content within chats.

Agentic capabilities: Apple is also reportedly planning to give a fresh new look to Siri while improving its scope by developing it into a system-wide AI agent that could be deeply integrated across applications.

The new version of Siri will reportedly have better control over features within iPhones and Macs. It will be able to tap into users' personal data like messages, notes, and emails to give more tailored responses. Moreover, the latest version could also have the power to complete tasks within apps, access news, and even search the web using Apple-built interfaces and models.

Apple is also said to be planning to replace its on-device search system, Spotlight, with Siri.

Third-party chatbot extensions: ChatGPT has been a part of Siri since iOS 18, but Apple hasn't been able to strike similar deals with other AI companies like Anthropic or Google. But the monopoly of OpenAI in Siri could be coming to an end with iOS 27, with Apple reportedly planning a new ‘Extension system’ to bring other chatbots into the picture like Claude, Gemini, or Grok.

Under this strategy, Apple will reportedly allow users to install other third-party AI chatbots to run inside Siri. The feature will also have its own dedicated App Store section, which could effectively turn it into an ‘AI App Store’ that could serve as a marketplace for third-party AI integrations.

The promised upgrades: Finally, the features that Apple had promised with its revamped Siri in iOS 18 could now be coming to users, albeit a couple of years later than intended. The tech giant had promised three big upgrades to Siri at WWDC 2024: on-screen awareness, Personal Context, and in-app actions. All of these features are now likely to arrive with the iOS 27 update.