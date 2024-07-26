Apple reduces iPhone prices in India by up to ₹6,000 with a new customs duty structure
Apple has reduced iPhone prices in India by 3-4% following a cut in basic customs duty from 20% to 15% announced in Budget 2024. Pro and Pro Max models see savings of ₹5,100 to ₹6,000, while the iPhone SE is cheaper by ₹2,300.
In a move likely to appeal to tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike, California-based tech giant Apple has announced a significant reduction in the prices of its premium iPhones in India. This decision follows the recent announcement in the Union Budget 2024, which includes a reduction in basic customs duty on smartphones from 20 per cent to 15 per cent.