In a move likely to appeal to tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike, California-based tech giant Apple has announced a significant reduction in the prices of its premium iPhones in India. This decision follows the recent announcement in the Union Budget 2024, which includes a reduction in basic customs duty on smartphones from 20 per cent to 15 per cent.

As part of this adjustment, Apple has cut prices across its entire line of iPhones by three to four per cent. This change is expected to benefit customers purchasing Pro and Pro Max models, who can save between ₹5,100 and ₹6,000. Despite these price cuts, the maximum retail price (MRP) of Pro models has remained unchanged, although dealers and resellers are offering selective discounts to clear out older inventory, reported Economic Times.

The budgetary changes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman include not only the reduction in basic customs duty but also a decrease in the customs duty on printed circuit board assemblies for phones and chargers. As a result, the total customs duty on imported smartphones has decreased to 16.5 per cent, down from the previous rate of 22 per cent, which included a 10 per cent surcharge on the basic duty.

In addition to the general price reductions, specific iPhone models are seeing different impacts. The iPhone 13, 14, and 15 will each see a price cut of ₹300, while the iPhone SE will become cheaper by ₹2,300.

In India, imported smartphones face an 18 per cent GST and a 22 per cent customs duty, with a 10 per cent surcharge on the basic customs duty. Locally manufactured smartphones, however, are only subject to the 18 per cent GST. Nearly all of Apple’s smartphones sold in India are produced domestically, with only a few high-end models being imported.

This price adjustment by Apple aligns with the recent fiscal measures and reflects the company's responsiveness to changes in the regulatory environment, potentially making its high-end devices more accessible to Indian consumers.

