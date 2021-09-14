Apple unveiled the next-generation of iPad and iPad mini during the Apple Event on Monday. Both Apple tablets now feature better performance, powerful front camera for video chats and more vivid screens.

The new Apple iPad has been equipped with A13 Bionic that delivers 20 per cent faster CPU performance and higher GPU and Neural Engine performance for better and machine learning capabilities.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 launched: From price to features, all you need to know

The front camera on the Apple iPad has been upgraded to 12MP ultra wide camera with 122-degree field of view. The front shooter has been equipped with Centre Stage, previously seen on the recent iPad Pro. It will work across video chat programmes and different apps. The rear camera is an 8MP sensor.

The screen on the new iPad is a 10.2-inch panel with True tone. The tablet will run iPad OS 15, with new widget placement, multitasking capabilities, and more the operating system offers.

Apple iPad Mini gets a new 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with wide color and True Tone features. The tablet has been upgraded to 40 per cent better CPU performance and 80 per cent GPU performance. Meanwhile, Neural Engine performance on the iPad Minis has been doubled over the last generation.

Also Read: Apple launches Watch Series 7 with larger screen, sleeker design. Details here

The new iPad Mini now also gets ten times faster data transfers with USB-C, and faster charging with 20W USB-C power adapter. It also gets 5G cellular connection with 3.5Gbps peak download speeds.

It also gets the upgraded camera with 4K recording capabilities. The front gets the upgraded 12MP ultra wide camera with Centre Stage for video calls. The tablet gets new audio set up with stereo in landscape.

The new Apple iPad (WiFi) will be available at ₹30,990 for the 64GB variant and ₹44,990 for the 256GB one. The versions with WiFi and cellular connectivity for 64GB and 256GB will retail at ₹42,990 and ₹56,990, respectively. The tablet will be available in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

Prices for the new Apple iPad mini will start at ₹46,990 for the 64GB trim with WiFi only. It will be sold at ₹60,990 for the 256 GB variant with WiFi. For the WiFi+Cellular models, the 64GB variant will come with a price tag of ₹60,990 and the top-end 256GB version will retail at ₹74,990. The new iPad Mini will be sold in Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight colour options.

The new iPad will be available from October 1. The iPad Mini can be ordered today and will be available Friday next week, that is September 24.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max launched. See price, specs, features

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.