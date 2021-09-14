Apple refreshes iPad, iPad mini: See price, specifications, features

Prices for the new Apple iPad mini will start at ₹46,990 for the 64GB trim with WiFi only. It will be sold at ₹60,990 for the 256 GB variant with WiFi. For the WiFi+Cellular models, the 64GB variant will come with a price tag of ₹60,990 and the top-end 256GB version will retail at ₹74,990. The new iPad Mini will be sold in Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight colour options.