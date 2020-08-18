Apple refuses to make exceptions for Epic Games in App Store battle

Apple Inc. has told Epic Games that it won’t make exceptions for the gaming giant in the clash for App Store payments. The smartphone giant said it will allow Epic to run Fortnite on iPhones if the company reverts to the original payments model by submitting an update to the app on the App Store.

“The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for users and a great business opportunity for all developers. Epic has been one of the most successful developers on the App Store, growing into a multibillion dollar business that reaches millions of iOS customers around the world. We very much want to keep the company as part of the Apple Developer Program and their apps on the Store. The problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers. We won’t make an exception for Epic because we don’t think it’s right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers," the company said in a statement.

The fight started when Epic Games snuck in an update to its popular battle royale game Fortnite. This allowed users to bypass Apple’s App Store payment mechanisms to pay Epic directly, which violates the company’s guidelines. Apple banned Fortnite from the App Store. Google followed this with by banning the app from Google Play.

Epic, in turn, has approached music streaming giant Spotify and dating platform, Match Group, to form a consortium against the iPhone maker. The company is facing antitrust allegations in Europe, with the European Union (EU) looking into the company for violating antitrust guidelines last year, in response to Spotify’s complaint.

Apple also appeared in front of a antitrust subcommittee of the United States (US) Congress and was questioned for stifling competition through its App Store practices.

