Apple releases first iOS 26 public beta: How to download, new features, eligible devices and more

After announcing its next big software update at WWDC 2025, Apple is finally rolling out the first public beta of iOS 26 starting today. The new update introduces a visual design element called ‘Liquid Glass’, alongside a range of Apple Intelligence features and other improvements.

While the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out the iOS 26 Developer Beta almost immediately after its WWDC keynote, public betas are typically released in July after Apple addresses initial issues. The company rolled out the fourth developer beta for iPad and iPhone earlier this week as well.

Notably, developer betas are primarily meant for app developers and advanced users, giving them time to test their apps ahead of the official release. Meanwhile, public betas are aimed at a wider audience, allowing them to try out pre-release iOS versions to identify bugs and provide feedback. Public betas are usually a few versions behind developer betas, suggesting they should be more stable.

How to download the iOS 26 public beta To download the iOS 26 public beta, you will need to visit the Apple Beta Software Program website and sign up.

Click on “Sign Up” and enter your Apple ID, then follow the remaining prompts to become a beta tester.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on the “General” section, then click on “Software Update.”

You should now see the option to download the iOS 26 Public Beta.

iOS 26 compatible devices iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iOS 26 features Apple has introduced a major revamp to the Camera, Photos, and Safari apps. The Camera app now features a cleaner layout, while Photos separates your main library and collections into tabs. Safari allows web pages to fill the entire screen, while apps like Apple Music and News feature floating tab bars that hide and reappear as you scroll.

iOS 26 uses Apple’s on-device intelligence to help users do more while keeping their data private. New live translation features in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone translate spoken and written language instantly without sending data to the cloud.

Users can also utilise tools like Visual Intelligence to interact with what’s on their screen, including searching for products, getting answers using ChatGPT, or adding events to their calendar by simply looking at them.