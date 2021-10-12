Apple is has rolled out new software updates for iPhones, iPod touch and iPad to fix certain bugs and a serious security loophole days after releasing the iOS 15.0.1 and iPad 15.0.1 updates. The latest iOS 15.0.2 and iPad 15.0.2 updates remedy the problem of photos disappearing from Photo Library after they were saved from Messages, problems with Find My feature and a zero-day vulnerability that granted hackers access to devices.

The new iOS and iPadOS updates are meant for iPhone 6s and later models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later models, iPad 5th generation and later models, iPad mini 4 and later models , and iPod touch 7th generation.

Apple also launched a watch OS 8.0.1 update for a few bugs seen on Apple Watch 3 and later models.

Here's what has changed with the new iOS and iPad software updates:

iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2 bug fixes and security update

The iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 fixes the issue of photos saved from Messages disappearing from Photo Library after the related thread or message was deleted. They also fix the bug that was causing AirTag to not appear in the Find My Items tab. The iOS update also fixes the problem of iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe not connecting to Find My.

The iOS 15.0.2 brings bug fixes for CarPlay failing to open audio apps or disconnecting during playback. For iPhone 13 models and the new iPad mini (6th generation), the problem of device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes has also been rectified with latest updates.

The new iOS update, second after iOS 15 was rolled out for the first time, also fixes a zero-day vulnerability that allowed malicious actors to execute arbitrary code. It could already have been exploited by those who know how, hence users need to update to the latest version of the software on compatible devices as soon as possible.

watchOS 8.0.1 bug fixes

The watchOS 8.0.1 fixes certain issued reported by Apple Watch 3 users. The update fixes the bug that was causing software update progress to not appear correctly on some Apple Watch 3 units. Another bug addressed in this update was leading to Accessibility settings not appearing for some users.

How to download new software updates

For iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2, users of compatible devices need to go to Settings, then to General and select Software Update. You may see two software update options available. You can choose to stay on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and still get important security updates. To update to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, choose that option. Do remember to back up your data before beginning the update. Once all this is done, tap Install Now to begin the update.

For watchOS 8.0.1, users can directly download the update on the smartwatch itself by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Or alternatively, they can go to My Watch tab on the Watch app on their connected device to update the watch.

