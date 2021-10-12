For iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2, users of compatible devices need to go to Settings, then to General and select Software Update. You may see two software update options available. You can choose to stay on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and still get important security updates. To update to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, choose that option. Do remember to back up your data before beginning the update. Once all this is done, tap Install Now to begin the update.