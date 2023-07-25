Apple releases iOS 16.6 for iPhone users. Here are key things to know about the latest iOS update1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Apple has released iOS 16.6, along with updates for other devices. The update includes bug fixes and security updates. iOS 17 will drop support for older iPhone models.
Apple has officially rolled out iOS 16.6 to all iPhone users, along with corresponding updates for other devices. The latest software release features "important bug fixes and security updates," as stated in the release notes.
