Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple releases iOS 16.6 for iPhone users. Here are key things to know about the latest iOS update
Apple releases iOS 16.6 for iPhone users. Here are key things to know about the latest iOS update

 1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Livemint

Apple has released iOS 16.6, along with updates for other devices. The update includes bug fixes and security updates. iOS 17 will drop support for older iPhone models.

Apple is likely to roll out iOS17 update with the launch of new iPhone lineup later this year (AP)Premium
Apple has officially rolled out iOS 16.6 to all iPhone users, along with corresponding updates for other devices. The latest software release features "important bug fixes and security updates," as stated in the release notes.

All users can now access the new software updates starting today.

The iPadOS 16.6, tvOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, and macOS 13.5 updates have also been made available, sharing the same release notes. Additionally, a separate update for HomePod brings "performance and stability improvements."

iOS 16.6 has been in the developer and public beta phase since May, and Apple recently released the first version of the iOS 16.6 release candidate.

This particular release doesn't introduce new user-facing features and is expected to be one of the final updates for iOS 16 before transitioning to focus solely on security updates. However, there is an exception with Hebrew language support being added for Apple TV and HomePod.

For users who prefer to delay upgrading to iOS 16, iOS 15 remains an option and has reached version 15.7.X.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to update your iPhone to iOS 16.6:

  • Unlock your Phone and Go to Settings > General > Software Update.
  • Here you will see iOS 16.6 if it is available for your device
  • Tap Download and Install.
  • Next, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update. 

After the update is finished, your iPhone will automatically restart, and you'll be running iOS 16.6.

Looking ahead, iOS 17, scheduled for release in September, will bring new features. However, it will drop support for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. Thus, iOS 16 marks the end of updates for those specific models. Nevertheless, Apple will continue to provide security updates for older iOS versions on compatible hardware for several years.

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST
