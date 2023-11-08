Apple has recently released iOS 17.1.1, iPadOS 17.1.1, and watchOS 10.1.1 for compatible devices. These minor updates primarily focus on addressing critical bugs that have surfaced, without introducing significant new features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by GSMArena, In iOS 17.1.1, the update resolves the Weather lock screen widget's snow display issue. More notably, it addresses problems where Apple Pay and other NFC functions on iPhone 15 models became unavailable "after wireless charging in specific cars," as stated by Apple.

The affected cars are BMWs. If you have been impacted, it can be quite troublesome, so it is important to update as soon as possible. Additionally, users have noted problems with Wi-Fi connectivity and device shutdowns, but it is uncertain if this update addresses those issues since they are not mentioned in Apple's changelog. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, watchOS 10.1.1 aims to resolve a problem causing rapid battery drainage for certain Apple Watch users. Additionally, it contains "important bug fixes" that are not specifically outlined. If you have experienced shorter battery life on watchOS 10.1, it is recommended to promptly update to the latest version.

Apple had received numerous reports of battery life issues from Apple Watch users after updating to Watch OS 10.1 on October 25. These problems were reportedly acknowledged, and the tech giant has now finally fixed them.

According to a report by Mac Rumours, an internal memo shared with Apple Authorised Service Providers had confirmed that the problem with the Apple Watch would be resolved with the watchOS update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the battery drain problem impacted the Apple Watch extensively, spanning from the latest models like Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to older models like Apple Watch Series 4, reported India Today. Those affected had noticed rapid battery depletion after the watchOS 10.1 update.

