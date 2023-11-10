Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 2; here's how to register for update and everything new
Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers, offering spatial video recording, expanded Sensitive Contact Warning, and other improvements. The update also includes enhancements to the Weather widget and introduces the Journal app.
Apple has released iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers, just three days after the rollout of iOS 17.1.1, addressing wireless charging in specific cars and addressing issues with the Weather widget on the lock screen.
