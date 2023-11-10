Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers, offering spatial video recording, expanded Sensitive Contact Warning, and other improvements. The update also includes enhancements to the Weather widget and introduces the Journal app.

Apple has released iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers, just three days after the rollout of iOS 17.1.1, addressing wireless charging in specific cars and addressing issues with the Weather widget on the lock screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that only registered developers have access to download and install this second beta of iOS 17.2 on their iPhones.

Here is everything that iOS 17.2 beta 2 update offers: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spatial video recording In iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple introduces a new feature enabling the iPhone to capture spatial videos. These videos, shot in landscape orientation at 1080p and 30 frames per second, can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro, the company's inaugural spatial computer.

It is worth mentioning that this capability is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although the Apple Vision Pro is not yet available to the public, prospective purchasers can enjoy their recorded videos through the Photos app on the Vision Pro.

Expansion of Sensitive Contact Warning With the release of iOS 17.2, Apple has broadened the functionality of its Sensitive Contact Warning feature. This enhancement now extends its compatibility to Contact Posters within multiple applications, including Phone, Contacts, and Messages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other features The much-anticipated Journal app is expected to be part of the upcoming iOS 17.2 update, slated for a likely release in December. This update also brings iMessage Contact Key Verification, additional weather widgets, a new digital clock, and enhancements to Contact Poster, Messages, Apple Music, among other improvements. Apple has introduced sticker reactions on iMessage and a new Translate feature for the Action Button.

Steps to get iOS 17 developer beta update

To access iOS 17 developer beta updates, enroll in the Apple Developer program by visiting their registration page. Sign in using your Apple ID, ensuring that two-factor authentication is enabled. Provide your personal information and payment details to finalize the enrollment process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After becoming an official developer, access the Apple Developer site on your iPhone. Log in with your Apple ID and accept any terms and conditions presented. Navigate to the Downloads page. If your enrollment was successful, you will find iOS 17 beta downloads listed as available.

Navigate to Settings, then General, and subsequently to Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta version should automatically be visible. Tap "Install" to initiate the download. After a few moments and a couple of restarts, your iPhone will be equipped with iOS 17. It is important to note that this early release may experience occasional slowdowns and crashes.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.