Apple releases iOS 17.2 upgrade with Journal app, Spatial recording and more
Apple has released the new iOS 17.2 upgrade with some much-awaited features like the Journal app and Contact Key verification.
Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.2 release to iPhone users with the long-awaited Journal app, which was introduced during the iOS 17 preview at WWDC in June this year. Other highly anticipated features in the iOS 17.2 release include the presence of the new Spatial recording feature, Action button customisations and some major updates to the Messages app.