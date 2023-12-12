Apple releases iOS 17.2 upgrade with Journal app, Spatial recording and more

Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.2 release to iPhone users with the long-awaited Journal app, which was introduced during the iOS 17 preview at WWDC in June this year. Other highly anticipated features in the iOS 17.2 release include the presence of the new Spatial recording feature, Action button customisations and some major updates to the Messages app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Journal app: Journal is a new app that helps iPhone users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling. It comes with scheduled notifications feature that can help build a journaling habit. Users can also lock the app. With end-to-end encryption, Journal is built to protect a user’s privacy and ensure no one — including Apple — can access a user’s entries.

The Journal app can help remind users to maintain a consistent journaling practice on the date and time of their choosing. Meanwhile, the journal entries can be locked using Touch ID or Face ID and are automatically synced with iCloud. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spatial recording: Apple has introduced a new feature enabling the iPhone to capture spatial videos. These videos, shot in landscape orientation at 1080p and 30 frames per second, can be viewed on the Apple Vision Pro, the company's inaugural spatial computer.

It is worth mentioning that this capability is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although the Apple Vision Pro is not yet available to the public, prospective purchasers can enjoy their recorded videos through the Photos app on the Vision Pro.

Action button features: Apple is now allowing users to further customise the 'Action Button' to translate between different languages. According to a report from Macrumors, pressing and holding the Action button will open a pop-up translation window that can translate between different languages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important messaging updates: The Messages app now allows users to catch up on a conversation they might have missed using the ‘catch up arrow' which takes the users to the first unread message.

Apple is also bringing another key iOS 17 feature with this upgrade in the form of Contact Key verification which can be handy for people facing ‘extraordinary digital threats’ like human rights activists, government officials or journalists, reported Macrumors.

The new feature provides automatic alerts and contact verification codes that can help the aforementioned individuals identify they are only talking to the person they intend to. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.