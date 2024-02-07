Apple has released the iOS 17.4 beta 2 to developers along with the macOS 14.4 beta 2, watchOS 10.4 beta 2, and tvOS 17.4 beta 2 update. Meanwhile, the stable version of the update is expected to be released to all users in the month of March. The iOS 17.4 upgrade is aimed at helping Apple comply with the Digital Markets Act in 27 European Union countries.

What's new in iOS 17.4 beta 4 update?

1) Alternative app store for iPhones: One notable change with iOS 17.4 is the introduction of alternative app stores on iPhones, providing users with more choices beyond the traditional App Store. Additionally, app developers are no longer restricted to offering in-app purchases exclusively through the App Store, as alternative payment methods are now supported.

2) Choosing default browser: iPhone users in the EU will also have access to a new feature that allows them to select a default browser when opening Safari, giving users more control over their browsing experience.

3) NFC for third-party apps: Third-party app developers in the EU will have access to NFC services for their banking and wallet app with the iOS 17.4 beta update. This enhancement enables these apps to facilitate contactless payments without relying on Wallet or Apple Pay

4) Additional features for developers: With the new update, developers will also be able to ask Apple for additional hardware and software features.

5) Notarization for iOS apps: Apple is also introducing an additional protection called Notarization for iOS apps which is meant to ward off potential malware fraud, scams and harmful content. The new feature is baseline review that is applicable to all aps and is aimed at protecting users using a combination of automated checks and human review

Do note that beta updates are intended for testing purposes and may come with bugs and glitches that could impact iPhone performance. Potential issues include poor battery performance, malfunctioning apps, or temporary unresponsiveness. Therefore, users are advised to approach beta updates with caution, understanding that they offer access to new features but may come with certain trade-offs during the testing phase.

