Apple releases iOS 17.4 beta 2 update: 5 new features you should know about
Apple releases iOS 17.4 beta 2, introducing alternative app stores and payment methods, allowing users to choose default browser, and enabling NFC for third-party apps.
Apple has released the iOS 17.4 beta 2 to developers along with the macOS 14.4 beta 2, watchOS 10.4 beta 2, and tvOS 17.4 beta 2 update. Meanwhile, the stable version of the update is expected to be released to all users in the month of March. The iOS 17.4 upgrade is aimed at helping Apple comply with the Digital Markets Act in 27 European Union countries.