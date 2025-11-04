Apple releases iOS 26.1 with new Liquid Glass control: How to install, eligible users and what's new

Apple has officially begun rolling out iOS 26.1 on Monday, the first major update to its iOS 26 operating system. The update, arriving just over a month after the initial release, introduces several user interface refinements, accessibility enhancements, and expanded language support for Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation.

Who can install iOS 26.1 and how The iOS 26.1 update is available for the iPhone 11 series and newer, as well as the second-generation iPhone SE. Eligible users can install the software over the air by heading to Settings > General > Software Update.

What does the iOS 26.1 offer? New Liquid Glass Option and Interface Tweaks Among the most noticeable additions is a new toggle for Liquid Glass opacity, allowing users to increase the tint of the translucent material used across apps and notifications on the Lock Screen. This option caters to those who prefer a less transparent aesthetic.

Apple has also modified how Alarms and Timers operate — they now require a swipe gesture to dismiss, reducing accidental taps. Additionally, users finally gain the ability to disable the Lock Screen Camera swipe, a long-requested feature for privacy-conscious iPhone owners.

Here's everything iOS 26.1 offers.

Expanded Apple Intelligence and AirPods Features Apple’s Live Translation for AirPods now supports more languages, including Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean, and Italian, making real-time communication more accessible for global users.

The update also refines Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven feature set, extending its availability to more regions and languages.

Improvements Across Core Apps In the Music app, Apple introduces a MiniPlayer swipe gesture for quickly changing tracks and adds AutoMix support over AirPlay for seamless audio playback.

Recording capabilities also receive an upgrade: gain control is now available for external USB microphones, and users can choose specific storage locations for local capture files.

The Fitness app gains the ability to log workouts manually, offering more flexibility for users who track exercise without a paired device.

Other Enhancements and Child Safety Updates FaceTime sees improved audio quality under low-bandwidth conditions, while Communication Safety and web content filters are now enabled by default for existing child accounts aged 13 to 17 (with regional variations).

Performance and Availability Apple notes that software updates like iOS 26.1 may influence performance and battery life, depending on device and usage. Certain features may not be available in all regions or on all iPhone models.

