Apple releases iOS 26.5 beta 1 update: Check top new features, how to download and more

Apple has released the iOS 26.5 beta 1 update with new emojis, improvements to keyboard accuracy, and hints about some upcoming features. While there were rumours about Apple finally giving some major AI upgrades to Siri with the new update, it seems that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reserving its AI features for iOS 27, which will be unveiled in June at WWDC 2026.

New features in iOS 26.5 beta: Ads are coming to Apple Maps: Apple has earlier confirmed that ads will be coming to Apple Maps this summer, and we see the first hint of that with the latest iOS update. The iOS 26.5 beta adds a "Suggested Places" section that recommends locations to visit based on nearby trends and recent user searches. However, once Apple launches the ads functionality, this feature will also be used to show ads.

Moreover, as per a MacRumors report, the code within the new update reveals that businesses will soon be able to purchase ads to appear in both search results and the new suggestions menu.

RCS end-to-end encryption: Apple had committed to bringing end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS messaging between iPhone and Android users more than a year ago, and it seems that Apple is finally looking to make good on that promise.

The company had added and then removed the feature in the iOS 26.4 update cycle, and the feature is now back with iOS 26.5 beta.

As per MacRumors, the crucial security measure is now toggled on by default in the Settings app. The end-to-end encryption ensures that cross-platform text conversations between iPhone and Android users remain fully safe from third-party interception.

EU interoperability for third-party wearables: To comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, Apple is testing major interoperability features for third-party accessories.

Non-Apple earbuds will soon support a seamless proximity pairing process, which would allow users to connect them with a single tap, just like AirPods. Third-party accessories like smartwatches will also gain the ability to receive and react to iPhone notifications, as well as sync Live Activities directly to the wrist.

However, enabling this notification forwarding feature for a third-party wearable will automatically disable alerts to the connected Apple Watch.

Minor system tweaks and improvements: The beta adds a new process for switching between Apple and Android ecosystems, adding a menu that lets users choose whether to transfer all message attachments or only those from the last 30 days or one year.

Magic Accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard, will now automatically establish a Bluetooth connection the moment they are plugged into an iPhone via a USB-C cable. The update also adds an Inuktitut keyboard layout option.

How to download the iOS 26.5 developer beta? The iOS 26.5 beta update is currently rolling out only to registered Apple developers, and the public beta rollout is expected to follow in the coming weeks.

In order to download the latest update, you must register in Apple's developer programme by heading over to https://developer.apple.com/download/⁠

After you have enrolled in the programme, you can head over to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and then select the iOS 26 Developer Beta option.