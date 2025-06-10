Apple releases iOS 26 developer beta with ‘Liquid Glass’ UI: Here’s how to try Apple’s big redesign

Apple has released the latest iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 update, just a day after the new software was announced at the WWDC 2025 developers conference in Cupertino. The update succeeds last year’s iOS 18 and marks the first time Apple has dropped incremental version numbers in favour of aligning with the upcoming year.

Advertisement

The biggest change in iOS 26 is a major overhaul of the design language through the introduction of Liquid Glass, the most significant UI shift on iPhones since iOS 7.

Notably, Apple rolls out these Developer Betas to give app makers time to optimise their apps before the software officially launches — likely in September alongside the new iPhones. However, since this is an early Developer Beta, many of the newly announced features and changes may be missing, and the OS itself may feel unstable or incomplete.

Apple recommends installing Developer Betas on a secondary testing device to avoid any loss of personal data. For early adopters, a public beta of iOS 26 is also expected to launch next month and should be relatively more stable.

Advertisement

How to download iOS 26 Developer beta 1? In order to become eligible for downloading iOS 26 developer beta, you will first have to become an Apple Developer by enrolling in the company's Developer programme. To become a developer, just visit the enrollment page or open the Apple Developer app and sign in with your Apple ID.

Finish the enrollment process by entering your name and address. Choose your ‘entity type’ as individual and accept the ageeement and you will be enrolled in the free tier of the developer programme. Notably, there will be a link to make payment for the developer programme but even if you don't pay for that the free tier of the programme will still work.

Advertisement