Apple releases latest version of Mac operating system: How to download

Apple has started rolling out the latest macOS Ventura to its Mac line of computers. The new operating system comes with features like Stage Manager, Live Captions for all audio content, Live Text in videos, and a Message edit option. It also adds updated capabilities across the platform.
Which devices are eligible?
Apple says that the new macOS Ventura is available for its in-house PCs. These include
-MacBook Air 2018 and later
-MacBook Pro 2017 and later
