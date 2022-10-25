Apple releases latest version of Mac operating system: How to download

Major feature coming with macOS Ventura is the Stage Manager that helps in automatically organizing apps and windows. With Stage Manager, users can put their active app in the centre and other open apps on the left side of the screen. In addition, they will be able to group apps together to create a set of apps. Continuity Camera is another feature coming with macOS. It allows users to use the iPhone as a Mac webcam when they bring it close to Mac. The iPhone needs to be placed in a stand which is sold officially.