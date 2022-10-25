Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Apple releases latest version of Mac operating system: How to download

Apple releases latest version of Mac operating system: How to download

2 min read . 11:42 AM ISTLivemint
Apple releases macOS Ventura to users across countries including India

  • MacOS Ventura comes with features like Stage Manager, Live Captions for all audio content, Live Text in videos, and a Message edit option. It also adds updated capabilities across the platform.

Apple has started rolling out the latest macOS Ventura to its Mac line of computers. The new operating system comes with features like Stage Manager, Live Captions for all audio content, Live Text in videos, and a Message edit option. It also adds updated capabilities across the platform.

Apple has started rolling out the latest macOS Ventura to its Mac line of computers. The new operating system comes with features like Stage Manager, Live Captions for all audio content, Live Text in videos, and a Message edit option. It also adds updated capabilities across the platform.

Which devices are eligible?

Apple says that the new macOS Ventura is available for its in-house PCs. These include

Which devices are eligible?

Apple says that the new macOS Ventura is available for its in-house PCs. These include

-iMac 2017 and later

-iMac 2017 and later

-iMac Pro 2017

-iMac Pro 2017

-MacBook Air 2018 and later

-MacBook Air 2018 and later

-MacBook Pro 2017 and later

-MacBook Pro 2017 and later

-Mac Pro 2019 and later

-Mac Pro 2019 and later

-Mac Studio 2022

-Mac Studio 2022

-Mac Mini 2018 and later

-Mac Mini 2018 and later

-MacBook 2017

-MacBook 2017

How to download macOS Ventura?

The macOS Ventura is rolling out to mac users around the world, including India. Those interested can check the update by navigating to the Apple menu at the top left and then clicking on System Preferences. Here, they have to click on Software Update.

How to download macOS Ventura?

The macOS Ventura is rolling out to mac users around the world, including India. Those interested can check the update by navigating to the Apple menu at the top left and then clicking on System Preferences. Here, they have to click on Software Update.

Apple macOS Ventura features

The all-new macOS Ventura brings the ability to undo send emails in the Mail app. They can also scheduled send in the Mail app. The operating system also adds Remind Me and Follow Up that will enable users to keep track of mails better.

Apple macOS Ventura features

The all-new macOS Ventura brings the ability to undo send emails in the Mail app. They can also scheduled send in the Mail app. The operating system also adds Remind Me and Follow Up that will enable users to keep track of mails better.

Another feature coming to Apple mac devices is the Passkeys. Designed to replace passwords, Passkeys are a safer sign-in method. The OS also allows users to share photos and videos with up to five family members in a separate library.

Another feature coming to Apple mac devices is the Passkeys. Designed to replace passwords, Passkeys are a safer sign-in method. The OS also allows users to share photos and videos with up to five family members in a separate library.

Major feature coming with macOS Ventura is the Stage Manager that helps in automatically organizing apps and windows. With Stage Manager, users can put their active app in the centre and other open apps on the left side of the screen. In addition, they will be able to group apps together to create a set of apps. Continuity Camera is another feature coming with macOS. It allows users to use the iPhone as a Mac webcam when they bring it close to Mac. The iPhone needs to be placed in a stand which is sold officially.

Major feature coming with macOS Ventura is the Stage Manager that helps in automatically organizing apps and windows. With Stage Manager, users can put their active app in the centre and other open apps on the left side of the screen. In addition, they will be able to group apps together to create a set of apps. Continuity Camera is another feature coming with macOS. It allows users to use the iPhone as a Mac webcam when they bring it close to Mac. The iPhone needs to be placed in a stand which is sold officially.

Additional features include a new Clock app for Mac, Weather app to Mac and an all-new redesigned Settings app.

Additional features include a new Clock app for Mac, Weather app to Mac and an all-new redesigned Settings app.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP