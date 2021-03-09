Apple has released the latest iOS 14.4.1 version of the operating system for iPhone users. The company has also introduced the update for iPadOS as well. The new update introduces important security changes for the devices. It is aimed at fixing a memory corruption issue in the WebKit of Safari's rendering engine. This corruption could allow external intervention to execute malicious code on different Apple devices.

According to a document published by the company, the new iOS 14.4.1 update will be available for all iPhone users who are using iPhone 6s and later. For iPads, Apple has claimed that users of iPad Air 2 and later will be receiving the new update. iPad mini 4 and later devices will also be receiving the update along with iPod touch (7th generation).

The new update just introduces this urgent fix for all of the above-mentioned devices. There are no other new changes in the operating systems. The threat was discovered by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research.

All users of the mentioned devices are advised to implement the new update to avoid misuse of the vulnerabilities. Users can download the latest version of the operating system on their devices through over the air (OTA) update.

