Apple releases new update for iPhone, iPad users: Details here

Apple releases new update for iPhone, iPad users: Details here1 min read . 02:13 PM IST
It is aimed at fixing a memory corruption issue in the WebKit of Safari's rendering engine
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is aimed at fixing a memory corruption issue in the WebKit of Safari's rendering engine
Apple has released the latest iOS 14.4.1 version of the operating system for iPhone users. The company has also introduced the update for iPadOS as well. The new update introduces important security changes for the devices. It is aimed at fixing a memory corruption issue in the WebKit of Safari's rendering engine. This corruption could allow external intervention to execute malicious code on different Apple devices.
Apple has released the latest iOS 14.4.1 version of the operating system for iPhone users. The company has also introduced the update for iPadOS as well. The new update introduces important security changes for the devices. It is aimed at fixing a memory corruption issue in the WebKit of Safari's rendering engine. This corruption could allow external intervention to execute malicious code on different Apple devices.
According to a document published by the company, the new iOS 14.4.1 update will be available for all iPhone users who are using iPhone 6s and later. For iPads, Apple has claimed that users of iPad Air 2 and later will be receiving the new update. iPad mini 4 and later devices will also be receiving the update along with iPod touch (7th generation).
According to a document published by the company, the new iOS 14.4.1 update will be available for all iPhone users who are using iPhone 6s and later. For iPads, Apple has claimed that users of iPad Air 2 and later will be receiving the new update. iPad mini 4 and later devices will also be receiving the update along with iPod touch (7th generation).
The new update just introduces this urgent fix for all of the above-mentioned devices. There are no other new changes in the operating systems. The threat was discovered by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research.
All users of the mentioned devices are advised to implement the new update to avoid misuse of the vulnerabilities. Users can download the latest version of the operating system on their devices through over the air (OTA) update.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.