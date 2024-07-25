California-based Apple has rolled out the second public beta of watchOS 11, giving non-developers the chance to explore the latest features ahead of the official release this fall, reported MacRumors. This update follows the initial public beta launched just a week ago.

As per the publication, to install watchOS 11, users must first enroll on Apple's beta software site and update their iPhones to the public beta of iOS 18. Once these steps are completed, they can navigate to the Watch app on their iPhone, select General, then Software Update, and finally choose the watchOS 11 Public Beta option under Beta Updates.

Reportedly, one of the standout features in watchOS 11 is the new Vitals app. This app provides a daily summary of health metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, respiratory rate, and oxygen levels, comparing nightly data to previous weeks to identify any irregularities.

The Smart Stack has been enhanced with additional widgets like Translate and Shazam, and it now offers smarter suggestions based on time, date, location, and user habits, adds the report. Interactive widgets within the Smart Stack allow quick access to app features, and the stack also supports Live Activities.

This update also reportedly introduces Training Load, a feature that measures the impact of workout intensity and duration on the body over time. It offers an effort level for cardio workouts, guiding users on when to rest and when to exert more effort.

Activity Ring customization is another significant update, allowing users to set different goals for different days and support for rest days. This ensures that taking breaks won't disrupt a user's activity streak, with options to pause for a day, week, month, or longer.

Additional new features in watchOS 11 include a variety of new workout types, the Check In feature for Messages, a redesigned Photos watch face, improvements to the Double Tap function, and more. For comprehensive details, users can refer to the complete watchOS 11 roundup.

