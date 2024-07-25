Apple releases second Public Beta of watchOS 11 with new Vitals App: How to install
Apple releases second public beta of watchOS 11 with new Vitals app and Smart Stack enhancements, offering users a preview of health metrics, interactive widgets, and Training Load feature.
California-based Apple has rolled out the second public beta of watchOS 11, giving non-developers the chance to explore the latest features ahead of the official release this fall, reported MacRumors. This update follows the initial public beta launched just a week ago.