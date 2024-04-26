Apple has reportedly taken action to remove a group of AI-powered image generation apps from its App Store after it was revealed that these apps claimed they could create non consensual nude images.

This step followed a report by 404 Media, highlighted by 9to5Mac, indicating that these apps were using Instagram advertisements to promote their services, suggesting users could "undress any girl for free." The advertisements led users directly to Apple's App Store, where the apps were listed as "art generators."

After 404 Media's report surfaced, which detailed how these apps were advertised and linked to on Instagram, Apple was asked for comment but did not immediately respond. However, once the article was published, the company reached out to request more details. After receiving direct links to the specific ads and App Store pages, Apple promptly removed the apps from its platform.

This recent move by Apple underscores an increased effort by app store operators to tackle inappropriate and offensive content, especially those enabling the creation of non consensual explicit images. Although Apple removed three such apps from its App Store, this incident suggests that monitoring for policy-violating apps may require ongoing vigilance and assistance from third parties like 404 Media.

Apple had to rely on the links provided by 404 Media to identify and remove these specific apps, indicating the challenge the company faces in proactively finding and addressing such violations.

It remains to be seen whether similar apps will continue to surface, but it appears that Apple will need to stay alert to ensure such content does not find a way onto its platform again.

Meanwhile, Apple has declined Spotify's updated version of its iOS app, which includes in-app pricing details for users in the European Union, the streaming service announced on Thursday. According to Spotify, the Swedish company had submitted a revised version of its app to Apple, adhering to the European Commission's requirements by including essential pricing and website information. However, Apple rejected this version of the app.

