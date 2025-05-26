Apple reportedly gears up for Smart Glasses debut to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban wearables: Launch timeline tipped

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple could launch smart glasses by next year, shifting focus to wearable AI technology. The glasses are expected to compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have been well-received for their features and price. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Published26 May 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its first pair of smart glasses by the end of next year, according to a Bloomberg report.
Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its first pair of smart glasses by the end of next year, according to a Bloomberg report.(REUTERS)

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its first pair of smart glasses by the end of next year, according to a Bloomberg report published on Thursday. The tech giant is said to be ramping up its efforts to expand its product range and bolster its position in the competitive field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report indicates that Apple will likely begin large-scale production of prototype units later this year in collaboration with overseas manufacturing partners. The move marks a strategic shift as the company seeks to capitalise on growing interest in wearable technology with AI capabilities.

You may be interested in

Discount

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    Amazon

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    Discount

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      Amazon

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      Discount

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        Amazon

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        Discount

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          Amazon

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          Discount

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            Amazon

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            Discount

            42% OFF

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

              Amazon

              ₹43990

              ₹75850

              Get This

              Discount

              61% OFF

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                Amazon

                ₹3005

                ₹7800

                Get This

                Discount

                68% OFF

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                  Amazon

                  ₹7790

                  ₹24000

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  50% OFF

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                    Amazon

                    ₹3249

                    ₹6499

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    48% OFF

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                      Amazon

                      ₹2506

                      ₹417.67

                      Get This

                      The development could follow the relatively modest public reception of Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which struggled to gain traction due to its steep price and limited AI integration. In contrast, rival Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have gained popularity, offering consumers a more affordable and practical smart eyewear option. Meta has officially introduced its AI-driven smart glasses in India, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica under the iconic Ray-Ban brand. Dubbed Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the wearable device blends classic eyewear aesthetics with modern smart features, allowing users to capture photos and videos, enjoy music, communicate hands-free, and even interact with their surroundings using artificial intelligence.

                      Also Read | Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses could store voice recordings by default: Details

                      Apple’s upcoming glasses are expected to directly rival Meta's offering, potentially incorporating more advanced AI features to distinguish themselves in the market. However, details about the device’s specifications and pricing remain under wraps.

                      In a related development, Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to release a smartwatch with a built-in camera designed to analyse the wearer’s surroundings. The company had been actively working toward launching the innovative wearable by 2027, but the project has now been cancelled, according to the same report.

                      Apple has not issued an official statement in response to the Bloomberg claims.

                      (With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple reportedly gears up for Smart Glasses debut to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban wearables: Launch timeline tipped
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.