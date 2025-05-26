Apple reportedly gears up for Smart Glasses debut to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban wearables: Launch timeline tipped

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil its first pair of smart glasses by the end of next year, according to a Bloomberg report published on Thursday. The tech giant is said to be ramping up its efforts to expand its product range and bolster its position in the competitive field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report indicates that Apple will likely begin large-scale production of prototype units later this year in collaboration with overseas manufacturing partners. The move marks a strategic shift as the company seeks to capitalise on growing interest in wearable technology with AI capabilities.

The development could follow the relatively modest public reception of Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which struggled to gain traction due to its steep price and limited AI integration. In contrast, rival Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have gained popularity, offering consumers a more affordable and practical smart eyewear option. Meta has officially introduced its AI-driven smart glasses in India, developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica under the iconic Ray-Ban brand. Dubbed Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the wearable device blends classic eyewear aesthetics with modern smart features, allowing users to capture photos and videos, enjoy music, communicate hands-free, and even interact with their surroundings using artificial intelligence.

Apple’s upcoming glasses are expected to directly rival Meta's offering, potentially incorporating more advanced AI features to distinguish themselves in the market. However, details about the device’s specifications and pricing remain under wraps.

In a related development, Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to release a smartwatch with a built-in camera designed to analyse the wearer’s surroundings. The company had been actively working toward launching the innovative wearable by 2027, but the project has now been cancelled, according to the same report.

Apple has not issued an official statement in response to the Bloomberg claims.