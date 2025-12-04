Apple reportedly prepares iOS 26.2 launch next week with upgrades across apps: What to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing to release iOS 26.2, the next major update for iPhone users, with a launch expected as early as next week. According to a 9to5Mac report, the company pushed out the Release Candidate (RC) build today, signalling that the public rollout is imminent.

Release window points to mid-December The arrival of the RC strongly suggests the update will likely land between Monday 8 December and Wednesday 10 December. This follows Apple’s long-standing pattern for mid-December x.2 releases. In previous years, Apple issued such updates in the second week of December, including iOS 18.2 on 11 December and iOS 17.2 on 11 December. While there is always a chance the company could push out a revised RC build and delay the final version slightly, the update is widely expected by mid-week.

A feature-rich update for iPhone owners As per 9to5Mac, iOS 26.2 could introduce a notable collection of new features and improvements across Apple’s core apps and services. This release is expected to deliver more visible upgrades than the earlier iOS 26.1 update.

Apple Music upgrades Apple Music will likely now allow users to view lyrics offline, making it easier to follow along even without a data connection.

Big improvements to Apple Podcasts Listeners may benefit from new AI-generated chapters, helping them jump straight to specific topics within an episode.

Refreshed Apple News design Apple News is reportedly receiving layout adjustments aimed at surfacing key content more clearly.

New Reminders alarm option The Reminders app may gain a useful alarm feature designed to offer more flexibility for task alerts.

Freeform adds tables Apple’s collaboration tool Freeform could support tables, giving users more structure when brainstorming or planning projects.

Lock Screen customisation expands The Liquid Glass effect on the Lock Screen clock could be adjusted more dramatically, offering additional personalisation options.

AirPods Live Translation in Europe Apple is reportedly extending its Live Translation feature for AirPods to users in the EU, broadening international accessibility.

CarPlay receives quality-of-life tweaks CarPlay may pick up a pair of small but welcome enhancements, improving the in-car experience for drivers.

