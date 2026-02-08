Apple reportedly readies iOS 26.4 with smarter Siri and Intelligence tools: What to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing what could be one of the most significant iPhone software updates in years, with iOS 26.4 expected to introduce a broad set of new Apple Intelligence tools and long-awaited improvements to Siri.

According to the latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 is likely to arrive during the week of 23 February, reported 9To5Mac.

Beta rollout expected within weeks Apple is said to be planning a developer beta release later this month, followed by a public beta either shortly after or in early March. If testing proceeds without major issues, the final version could reach all users towards the end of March.

The timeline suggests Apple may enter the final stages of development after previously postponing several headline features.

Siri overhaul finally on the way? The centrepiece of iOS 26.4 could be a substantial upgrade to Siri, powered in part by Apple Intelligence and supported by a recently announced partnership with Google’s Gemini models.

These enhancements were first revealed at WWDC 2024 and were initially expected to ship during the iOS 18 cycle. However, Apple later confirmed they would be delayed.

Now, the company appears ready to deliver three key capabilities designed to make Siri more proactive and context-aware.

Personal context and smarter actions? One of the most notable additions might be a personal context. This will likely allow Siri to search within a user’s own content, including notes, messages and emails, to find specific details or complete tasks more intelligently.

On-screen awareness could also be introduced. This feature will likely enable Siri to understand what is currently displayed on the device and act accordingly, such as interacting with information or triggering actions based on what is visible.

Meanwhile, in-app and cross-app actions could aim to give users deeper control over applications through voice commands, making it possible to carry out more complex tasks without manually navigating menus.