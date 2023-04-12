Apple reportedly rolls out iOS 15.7.5 update. Know what's fixed

Apple reportedly rolls out iOS 15.7.5 update. Know what's fixed2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:55 AM IST
- According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest security patches will provide additional protection to older Apple devices against potential security threats.
Apple is releasing a software upgrade for older iPhone and iPad models, iOS 15.7.5, to address vulnerabilities in the core tech system. The tech giant has emphasized its focus on securing its ecosystem and has hinted that these vulnerabilities may have been previously exploited. The update aims to fix these issues and improve the security of older devices.
