Apple reportedly rolls out iOS 15.7.5 update. Know what's fixed

Apple is releasing a software upgrade for older iPhone and iPad models, iOS 15.7.5, to address vulnerabilities in the core tech system. The tech giant has emphasized its focus on securing its ecosystem and has hinted that these vulnerabilities may have been previously exploited. The update aims to fix these issues and improve the security of older devices.

The Cupertino based company has recently released two consecutive security updates, iOS 15.7.4 and iOS 15.7.5, which aim to enhance the security of older iPhone and iPad models. The latter focuses on securing vulnerabilities in the IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit, which can prevent arbitrary code execution from malicious web content and apps. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest security patches will provide additional protection to older Apple devices against potential security threats.

A Twitter user named Aaron Zollo, known for his tech expertise and having a follower count of over 100,000, shared an image of the recently released iOS 15.7.5 upgrade being rolled out. The update is available for various Apple devices, including all models of iPhone 6s and 7, iPhone SE, iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). These eligible devices can now get their hands on the latest security patches and updates for improved performance and security.

Apple is strongly advising users to download and install the iOS 15.7.5 update as soon as possible. With over 1.5 billion iPhone users worldwide as of 2023, the company is prioritizing the security of its devices. In 2022, Apple recorded a total net sales of $394.33 billion, reflecting a 2.44 percent YoY increase from 2021. This highlights the continued popularity and importance of Apple's products and services in the global market.

To maintain its significant sales figures, Apple regularly updates its device lineup. In addition to the iOS 15.7.5 update, the tech giant is also releasing the macOS Big Sur 11.7.6 (20G1231) and macOS Monterey 12.6.5 (21G531) updates for its laptops. As per a report by 9To5Mac, these updates are aimed at enhancing the performance and security of Apple's Mac devices. This demonstrates Apple's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most secure technology.

The tech giant is expanding its retail presence in various regions across the globe. For instance, the company is set to open its first two Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi later this month, in a bid to expand its footprint in India. Apple customers in India will be able to experience the latest product lineup and receive personalized service and support from the new stores. This move highlights Apple's commitment to enhancing its customer experience and catering to its growing customer base in India.