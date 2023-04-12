Apple reportedly rolls out iOS 15.7.5 update. Know what's fixed

The tech giant is expanding its retail presence in various regions across the globe. For instance, the company is set to open its first two Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi later this month, in a bid to expand its footprint in India. Apple customers in India will be able to experience the latest product lineup and receive personalized service and support from the new stores. This move highlights Apple's commitment to enhancing its customer experience and catering to its growing customer base in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}