Apple rolls out iOS 18.7 as an alternative to iOS 26: What you need to know

Apple has officially released its latest mobile software, iOS 26, bringing with it a headline feature called Liquid Glass. Alongside the flagship update, the American tech giant has also made iOS 18.7 available for users who are not ready or able to make the jump.

Apple releases iOS 26 and iOS 18.7? The dual launch offers iPhone owners a choice, though Apple is unlikely to run the two versions in parallel for long. Historically, the company maintains support for the older branch of iOS for no more than a couple of months, allowing cautious users a window before eventually nudging them onto the new platform.

A lighter option in iOS 18.7 The report highlights that for those keen to avoid the potential glitches and teething troubles that can come with a major update, iOS 18.7 presents an ideal option. The download is around one-fifteenth the size of iOS 26, making installation quicker, and it delivers key bug fixes and security patches. However, Apple has not disclosed the specific vulnerabilities addressed, a detail it usually confirms once a critical mass of devices has been updated.

Device compatibility Compatibility is another deciding factor. iOS 18.7 is reportedly available for every iPhone released since 2018, starting with the iPhone Xs, Xs Max and Xr, and extending to the current iPhone 16 line-up, including the budget-friendly iPhone 16e. iOS 26, meanwhile, supports all of these devices except the three oldest in that group.

While many are eager to try out Liquid Glass, some users may prefer to wait until its performance is proven in everyday use. For now, iPhone owners have two clear paths: embrace Apple’s most ambitious update yet, or play it safe with a smaller, security-focused patch. Either way, the clock is already ticking on how long both options will remain on the table.