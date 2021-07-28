Apple reports strong growth in India for fourth straight quarter

The company has been growing its sales in India over the past year, on the back of its own retail store and growing demand for older iPhones. Apple’s market share in the premium segment grew by 48.8% in the same quarter last year, from 41.2% in the quarter in 2019. As reported by Mint at the time, the company’s shipments in India had grown by 5% year-on-year at the time. Cook had also said that the company reported double-digit growth in the January-March quarter this year.