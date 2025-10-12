Apple retires Clips app: How to save your videos, who can still use it and key alternatives

Apple has announced that its Clips app will no longer be updated and is being removed from the App Store for new users as of October 10, 2025. Existing users can continue to use the app on devices running iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 and earlier, but Apple is urging users to save their videos before support ends.
In a blog post published on October 11, 2025, Apple confirmed that new downloads of the Clips app are no longer possible. Users who have previously installed the app can still re-download it from their Apple account in the App Store, but future updates will not be provided.
Apple has provided detailed instructions for users to preserve their videos, whether they include effects or not. Users are advised to save videos as finished files rather than as Clips projects.
To save a video with effects:
For those who want to preserve original clips without effects, Apple provides a separate process:
This saves the clip to the photo library and adds it to a new album named Clips. If the option is dimmed, the original clips can still be located in the Photos app.
With Clips being phased out, users can transition their projects to other apps such as iMovie, InShot, VN Video Editor, or GoPro Quik.
