Apple introduced the MagSafe chargers with the new line of iPhone 12 series. The new method of wireless charging is expected to stay in the future versions of the iPhones as well. Apple has now revealed the impact of the magnetic charger on medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators. These devices might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact.

However, Apple went on to announce that though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they're not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models.

Apple suggests that to avoid any potential interactions with medical devices, the user should keep their iPhone and MagSafe accessories at a safe distance preferably more than 6 inches apart or more than 12 inches apart if wirelessly charging. The iPhone user is also advised to consult with their physician and the medical device manufacturer for specific guidelines.

Manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference. If the user suspects that the iPhone or any MagSafe accessories are interfering with their medical device they should stop using their iPhone or MagSafe accessories.

