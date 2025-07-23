Apple rolls out $20-a-month AppleCare One covering up to three devices: All you need to know

Apple has launched AppleCare One, a $20/month subscription insurance plan covering up to three devices. It includes services like battery replacements, theft protection, and 24/7 support. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Published23 Jul 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Apple Inc. has rolled out a new subscription-based product insurance plan, AppleCare One, allowing users to cover up to three devices under a single policy.
Apple Inc. has rolled out a new subscription-based product insurance plan, AppleCare One, allowing users to cover up to three devices under a single policy. The scheme, priced at $20 per month, launches in the United States on Thursday and is designed to offer broader coverage while streamlining Apple’s existing Care services.

AppleCare One includes services such as battery replacements, around-the-clock customer support, and protection against accidental damage, including drops and spills. An additional $6 per month will be charged for every device added beyond the initial three.

Users can enrol in the plan via their iPhone, iPad, Mac or by visiting a physical Apple store. The programme encompasses all hardware currently supported under AppleCare — such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Vision Pro headsets, displays, headphones, Apple TV devices, and HomePods — regardless of model or configuration.

In a notable addition, AppleCare One also offers theft and loss protection, covering devices like iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. This was previously available only as an optional extra under the standard AppleCare plan.

The rollout highlights Apple’s continued focus on growing its services division, which includes platforms like iCloud, Apple Music, and the App Store. The division is reportedly on course to surpass $100 billion in revenue this year, positioning it as the company’s second-largest revenue stream after iPhone sales.

Consumers will be able to select the AppleCare One option when purchasing new devices online or in-store. Existing devices, up to four years old, can also be added to the plan, though users must consent to a diagnostic check to ensure hardware functionality. In some cases, Apple may request images of the device’s front screen to assess physical condition.

The new plan will coexist with the current AppleCare structure, offering customers flexibility in how they choose to insure their devices. The bundled approach may particularly appeal to users with multiple Apple products who previously found individual plans costly or inconvenient.

Apple rolls out $20-a-month AppleCare One covering up to three devices: All you need to know
