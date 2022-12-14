Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhone 14, other models in India

With the new iOS 16.2, the company said that 5G cellular support has been enabled for new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India, which users can avail through Airtel and Jio 5G services.
Apple has started rolling out the iOS 16.2 update for eligible iPhone users, a move that was eagerly awaited for its 5G cellular support.
With the new iOS 16.2, the company said that 5G cellular support has been enabled for new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India, which users can avail through Airtel and Jio 5G services.
Since the launch of 5G services on October 1, telecom operators including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have expanded their 5G coverage in 50 Indian cities. While most Android phone users have started receiving update from their original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), for Apple users the 5G network was only available for users of iOS 16.2 beta users.
The Cupertino-major identifies both Airtel and Reliance Jio as its “carrier partners" in India and had earlier revealed that it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users.
Apart from 5G cellular support, iOS 16.2 brings new features including Apple Music Sing, new home app architecture, disable wallpaper and notifications for always on display, lock screen sleep widget, AirTag alerts, Siri silent responses and several others.
Last month, Apple enabled 5G in India in the iOS 16 Beta software programme week for a select few iPhone user in the country on a trial basis. The selected few users with Airtel and Reliance Jio connections were able to try out the 5G.The company said that “users need to update their device to iOS 16.2.
Apple said that iPhone users will be able to experience “super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content".
With the iOS 16.2 update, support for the 5G network on Apple iPhone has now extended in more than 70 countries across the world.
5G telecom networks are expected to represent nearly 2% of India’s GDP by 2030, according to a recent report by India’s National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and Arthur D. Little. The report anticipates that the 5G sector will generate revenues of nearly $180 billion by 2030.
