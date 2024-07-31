California-based Apple has rolled out its latest developer beta update, bringing a suite of new AI-driven features to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 developer beta can now experience enhanced capabilities such as Siri's contextual awareness, automatic movie creation in the Photos app, and advanced wAriting tools (via Gadgets360).

Additionally, Safari has been upgraded with the AI-powered Summarize feature, providing concise summaries of web pages and articles.

The introduction of Apple Intelligence features was highlighted in the company's release notes, with the Summarize feature standing out. Initially reported by 9to5Mac, this tool is accessible in Safari's Reader mode.

Reportedly, users can find a new Summarize button at the top of the page, marked by the Apple Intelligence logo. Upon activation, an animation scans the page content, emitting a purple Apple Intelligence glow.

This process takes a few seconds before the summary is displayed. On iPhones, the summary appears at the top of the page, while on iPads and Macs, it is shown in a sidebar. The feature was tested on devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro, M4-powered iPad Pro, and MacBook Air with the M1 chipset.

The developer beta update introduces several other noteworthy Apple Intelligence features. Siri has been enhanced with contextual awareness, enabling it to comprehend and respond to vague queries more effectively. This update also includes a redesigned user interface for Siri.

The Photos app now boasts a new AI feature that allows users to create movies using the Memory Movie option. This feature supports text prompts, enabling users to customize their movies to their liking. Furthermore, new Writing Tools have been integrated, providing spelling and grammar checks across multiple first-party apps. These tools also offer text rewriting options in various tonalities.

Apple's latest beta update represents a significant step forward in integrating AI functionalities across its ecosystem, promising to enhance user experience and productivity. With features like the Summarize tool in Safari and the advanced capabilities of Siri, the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible with intelligent technology.

