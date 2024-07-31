Apple rolls out AI-enhanced Developer Beta with new Safari summarize tool and improved Siri: Report
Apple's latest developer beta update has reportedly introduced AI-driven features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, including Siri's contextual awareness, automatic movie creation in Photos, and advanced writing tools. Safari now features an AI-powered Summarize tool for concise web page summaries.
California-based Apple has rolled out its latest developer beta update, bringing a suite of new AI-driven features to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 developer beta can now experience enhanced capabilities such as Siri's contextual awareness, automatic movie creation in the Photos app, and advanced wAriting tools (via Gadgets360).