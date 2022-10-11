Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.3 update: Here’s what it brings

iOS 16.0.3 is eligible for Apple iPhone 8 and above devices, and is 1GB in size.
The latest iOS update brings improvements to Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple has started rolling out the iOS 16.0.3 update to eligible iPhones. The update provides bug fixes and also brings important security updates to iPhones. It is eligible for Apple iPhone 8 and above devices, and is 1GB in size. It also fixes the issue of Mail app crashing after receiving a malformed email. The latest iOS update also brings improvements to Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The update has already started rolling out. To check whether your iPhone has received the mentioned update, you can head into Settings > General > Software Update.
Here are the issues that get fixed with iOS 16.0.3
- Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models
- Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email
Apple iOS 16 was first unveiled at WWDC in June this year. It started rolling out to eligible iPhones last month. Amidst multiple features, iOS 16 brings an all-new lock screen to iPhones. With the update, iPhone users can share a separate iCloud photo library with up to five other people. They can share all their past photos, or use setup tools to contribute specific photos based on start date or people. The software also allows users to customize their phone’s lock screen. Another feature coming with iOS 16 is the ability to edit iMessage. Users can edit a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. iOS 16 also allows iPhone users to share Tab Groups in Safari with friends. Everyone can add their own tabs and see the Tab Group update instantly as they work together.
