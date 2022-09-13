Apple rolls out iOS 16 update: New Lock Screen, redesigned Home app, more

The latest version of iOS features a completely revamped Lock Screen that will come with many new personalisation features including widgets. Additionally, iOS 16 would also feature new updates to iMessage and the Apple Maps app.
American technology giant Apple released its latest iOS 16 operating system update on Monday. This includes a new lock screen with widgets, unsend and edit for iMessage, new keyboard haptics, a new Home app, and much more. The update is around 3GB in size for iPhone users. For watchOS 9, the Cupertino-based company is supporting Watch Series 4 and above.
The latest version of iOS features a completely revamped Lock Screen that will come with many new personalisation features including widgets. Additionally, iOS 16 would also feature new updates to iMessage and the Apple Maps app. The watchOS 9 would add new fitness tracking features like more metrics for elements like heart rate and elevation data, among other features.
According to Apple, only iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE Gen 2 and iPhone SE Gen 3 will support the latest iOS update.
The lock screen has received most of the improvements in the latest iOS update as users can now add widgets to it and these widgets can act as a way of presenting notifications. These widgets on iPhone 14 Pro models will even appear when the device is off because of an always-on display. Moreover, for regular users of iMessage, there are a variety of improvements, like the ability to edit a message for up to 15 minutes after it is sent and to undo it to two minutes after sending it.
Further, Apple’s built in Mail app will get a new scheduled send option in iOS 16 alongside the ability to quickly unsend an email right after it was sent. Another significant update is the improvement in built-in keyboard haptics as it helps in feeling the vibrations while typing. The latest update also brings a redesigned Home app with new camera views and widgets on the lock screen and the ability to control an Apple Watch from an iPhone.
iPhone users will also be able to copy text from videos now. For the privacy conscious, Apple is adding a ‘Lockdown Mode’ to iOS which adds extreme protection.
