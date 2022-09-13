Apple rolls out iOS 16 update: New Lock Screen, redesigned Home app, more

The lock screen has received most of the improvements in the latest iOS update as users can now add widgets to it and these widgets can act as a way of presenting notifications. These widgets on iPhone 14 Pro models will even appear when the device is off because of an always-on display. Moreover, for regular users of iMessage, there are a variety of improvements, like the ability to edit a message for up to 15 minutes after it is sent and to undo it to two minutes after sending it.