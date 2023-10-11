Apple has just launched the iOS 17.1 Beta 3, a week following the release of iOS 17.1 Beta 2. This update is accessible to members of Apple's Developer program who qualify for beta updates. Other users will have to wait for the stable version, expected to be rolled out globally by the end of the month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Beta 3 includes a significant enhancement to the Action Button, aimed at preventing unintended activation when the device is in a pocket or bag. Furthermore, the Wallet app has received a crucial fix.

In the iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update, a new feature tweak has been introduced to address user complaints. This update will now prevent certain actions from being unintentionally triggered when an iPhone is placed in a pocket or inside a bag. Specifically, the Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Focus, and Magnifier functions will no longer activate via the Action Button when the iPhone is not in an open, accessible state. This adjustment aims to prevent accidental battery drain caused by inadvertent button presses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by HT Tech, despite the need for a long press, the Action Button still inadvertently triggered functions like Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memo, Focus, and Magnifier in the past. However, with the iOS 17.1 Beta 3 update, these specific functions will no longer be activated when the iPhone is inside a pocket or bag.

It is important to clarify that other functions like mute and shortcuts can still be activated within the pocket. Additionally, while this update prevents actions initiated from the Action Button, it doesn't affect the individual activation of these functions if desired, adds the report.

In addition, the built-in Wallet app has undergone an update. In the previous iOS 17.1 Beta 1 and Beta 2 versions, some users encountered instances of the Wallet app crashing, causing disruptions during critical moments. Fortunately, this problem has been resolved in the latest update. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Apple has introduced a new feature that restricts the modem's power allowance for iPhone 12 models in France. This alteration is in alignment with France's SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) testing regulations.

Notably, this change exclusively impacts iPhone 12 models within France, as the country adheres to distinct regulatory standards. Users should anticipate a minor decrease in reception quality when their iPhone 12 is idle, but no other notable differences are expected.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!