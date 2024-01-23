Apple rolls out iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection: What is it and how it works
Apple's latest update, iOS 17.3, includes Stolen Device Protection, a feature that enhances security by requiring Face ID or Touch ID authentication and adding a security delay for critical actions.
In a move to enhance the security features of its flagship devices, Apple has rolled out iOS 17.3, featuring a Stolen Device Protection system. This latest update introduces a suite of new features, including the 2024 Black Unity wallpaper, collaborative Apple Music playlists, AirPlay for hotel TVs, and more, but it is the Stolen Device Protection that steals the spotlight, adding an extra layer of security to deter theft and protect user data.