Apple rolls out iOS 17.4 Beta, introduces Alternative App Stores and payment methods
Apple releases beta update for iOS 17.4 with significant changes for EU users, including alternative app stores, support for alternative payment methods, and NFC access for third-party apps.
Apple has rolled out the first beta update for iOS 17.4, bringing significant changes primarily focused on users in the European Union (EU). According to the official changelog, these updates align with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which became effective on November 1, 2022.